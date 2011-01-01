2477: Rendezvous

The unclued entries, all across, are unconnected words from Chambers. Each requires a letter added to render them thematic, and these letters, in order, give a hypothetical venue where they could all then meet.

8 Give a hand to a grand opera (4)

Down

11 Where Raleigh studied El Greco, and Ollie messed about (12, two words)16 Measure things expired audibly (4)17 Journey eternally? (5)18 Stupor in European Parliament – it shows social distancing? (6)22 Bird hiding head needs rear visor (8)24 Fools following rejected fish fingers? (6)25 Editor fixed electrical component (6)29 In a row, sent back nothing before breakfast? (8)33 Beetle who’s cheering? (6)37 Paraphrased report we adapted, removing page (7) 39 Runner holds left leg after saving one sister of 11?(12, two words)40 Part of ship for women (4)41 The salt in my cellar’s spoiled without cocaine (8)

1 I poach nothing for United in best of three games (6)

2 ‘Cuckoo pint’ is a drink (4)3 Ask mothers to ignore married women from Asia (6)4 Rock like glass in novices’ party (7, two words)5 In name only, it might be represented (10)6 Related to change? (7)7 Andy feeling unhappy with great volume (11)8 Gleaming silver’s vulgar (5)9 Many tried to blow up – I did it (9)10 Initially, gravy’s served up here (6)13 Dozy promise to get up and perform (8)15 One able to fly across Atlantic Ocean as a god, possibly (11, two words)19 All over for Americans and English, pretty soft material (10)20 Japanese car that’s wasting time blocking new Audi (8)21 Fashionable one with rude urge to misbehave (9, two words)26 Swiss doctor’s cases are brought up, apart from one (7)28 Advanced wager to take for provider of legal aid (7)29 Increase speed suddenly in the French tour(6, two words)30 Bribe to put on Kinks song with two lines deleted (6)31 Dye for Chelsea clothes (6)32 Pay creditor, in every way but one (5)36 Like a heron leaving lake, with a full nest? (4)

