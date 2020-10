The unclued lights take an extra letter to make BRAMBLING (1A), BUDGIE (12A), STARLING (14A), REDSTART (23A), BRANCHER (27A), TURACO (34A), STILT (35A) and CHOUGH (38A), which could then meet at a BIRDBATH.

First prize Alasdair MacKenzie, Hambledon, Hants

Judith Cookson, Prestbury, Cheltenham, Glos; Bill Stewart, Leicester