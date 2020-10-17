2479: Shielded

The unclued lights (one of two words and one hyphened) are of a kind, verifiable in Brewer.

Across

10 United in love, writhing, it produces seed (5)

Down

11 Lady Taverner takes sanctuary more than once (5)14 Gather the harvest, measure spoken about, then cut (6)15 If at odds, get an intermediary (5)17 Analyses of new casino, getting rebuilt in south Sweden (9)19 This genus of palms is mixed with tea for apothecary (7)21 Some premonition backing harvest offering (4)23 Heartless lively girl (4)24 Dotty mutual exchanges (6)26 Transaction includes award for Richard Strauss opera (6)29 Love of French poetry (4)31 Poor Ruth follows me to eastern river in France (7)32 Heads of religious houses are uppish and a touch standoffish (9)34 A capital girl – by Jove – writhing (8)36 Bird shifting round back to far end of lake (5)37 More than one place by the river (6)39 Stigma – it isn’t common (5)40 Ecstasy consumed by attractive relation (5)41 Said nothing about saying goodbye (5)

1 Arthurian stories of ancient invaders around church (8)

2 Queen left a French wine-grower in Bridgetown? (7)3 Pottery planes are smashed, though there’s much left over (13, three words)4 Pavilion ultimately remains – his design? (4)6 Gone off, having been in charge of plain clothes division (6)7 A piece of food cut for the birds (5)8 Antics regularly denoting friendly goblin (3)9 The hollow tree managed to sway (6)12 Pals and group of artists at sitcom (13, hyphened)13 Broken rib – feel delirious (7)20 Made-to-measure governor? (5)25 Presidential vehicle appearing in The Chase (8, two words)27 Old instrument originally kept by organ player of yesteryear (7)29 Poles enter fuel association as a gamble (6, two words)33 Vulture finding difficulty landing in two bends (5)35 She was primarily an ancient Earth goddess, troubled (4)38 John’s game (3)

