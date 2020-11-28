2485: Triplets

The unclued lights (all but one either hyphened or of two words) share a distinctive feature.

Across

1 Fun and games of conservative leader amongst those opposing him (6)

Down

7 Cost out red herald’s tunic, once (6)13 Less convincing Debussy composition …. (5, two words)16 … and which gets first directed badly by this conductor (6, two words)20 Belgrade’s football team swapped parts and took the lead (7)21 Lowest form of bird life (6)22 Rows between the wedding families! (6)24 Cancels order for windscreens — not new (8)26 Money invested in raffle, paid back (4)27 Rod’s letter is spoken of (3)28 Some sliding top (3)29 Aristocrat turning almost clownish (4)32 Obsolete stringed instrument made of ivory, all in pieces (8, two words)34 Searches high and low for guns (6)35 Entering westbound motorway, remain in the same place (6)37 Sheikhdom showing contempt to the weather (7)39 Harry Chandler regularly appearing in The Mall (6)42 Fees for song by Blackman (9)43 Fashion queen’s beauty product (5)45 Streaks, as a dirty campaigner does (6)46 Franco-English waters at isle in Essex (6)

1 A teaching graduate, now retired (4)

2 Fate of cracked Meissen? (7)3 Nick! Opener’s out for a duck! (4)4 Nude in exotic act. Yes! (7)5 Restrained small bear, having injected anaesthetic (8)6 Old radio part editor changed (6)8 Friend’s topless girl (4)9 Churchman at summit (8)10 Consequence of fire out on rear of boat (5)17 Pseud regrets work being over (6)23 A wee thing, quiet and terribly prim (6)25 She can be strangely endearing, though not good (8)26 Split into opposing camps on river around Israel (8)30 Cultivating first Irish flower with tendrils (7)31 Sell brill (fish) (7)33 King directed towards new robe first (6)36 This yellow shrub would produce flowers, swapping sides (5)40 Line of cabs, having lost time (4)41 Talks over even backing Greek Cypriot organization (4)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 7 December. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please scan or photograph entries and email them (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk – the dictionary prize is not available. We will revert to postal entries when things are normal again. Please allow six weeks for prize delivery.