2487: Birthday boys II

December 12th was the birthday of two famous men. Unclued lights (including one of five words, one of two words and a pair totalling four words) give their surnames, two examples of each one’s work, and the birthplace of one. The birth-place (7) of the other will appear in the completed grid and must be shaded. Ignore two accents.

Across

9 Christmas over in Spanish province (4)

Down

11 Border of Angola tramp crossed (5)12 Soul of dancing-girl or woman (4)14 Grand mutton chops ultimately masterpieces (4)16 Everyone shares naughty poem (6)18 Water spirit passing November in Italian city (5)19 Talk of fish repelled me (5)21 Leaderless rascal meets soldier in battle (8)22 Chinese after covert safe place in Iran (7)24 Dejected cardinal fell to the ground (7)27 American without brown skirts (5)28 Antiquated parliament fits up heater (7)33 Dashing underdog saving duke gets reward (7)35 Hilary, say, at home with Bertie or Charles de Gaulle? (8)39 Each expert knocked back trifles (5)40 Diving bird has a lot of time in shallow lake (6)41 Aristo almost bounds off (4)42 Wife keeps meadow free of a prickly plant (4)43 Old moolah left entry in chronicle (5)44 Crucial heart of dessert is some dry fruit (4)

2 Someone posturizing that soldier detained (5)

3 Ravel no French freshmen rendered (6)4 Article cramped storehouse upended (4, hyphened)5 Cadet Ian flying in plane? (7)6 Work of art from Spain lifted sweetheart (6)7 Maiden stops greeting upright learned man (6)8 Bill enthralled by square lass (6)10 Corporal Frame’s leaked stolen rum (12)17 Port fat pig guzzled (8) 23 Refined eating-house barring a hog sequentially (7, two words)26 Tomfoolery in production of Lear (8)29 One’s anti the intro to Elton John’s song (7)30 Some angsty Lusophile means to write (6)31 Noted seaman perhaps meeting Germany’s old president (6)32 Grumble about one-note Cretan once … (6)34 … cast in Arne opera (6)36 Tag young bird heading abroad (5) 38 Try and cut second outing (4)

