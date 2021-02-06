2492: Little man

Unusually this week, one unclued light includes the theme word which can also be linked with all the other unclued lights, which include a pair. One light is made up of two words, -another of three. Ignore an apostrophe. 33D requires solvers to imagine that an apostrophe s is there, too! Brewer confirms the theme. Ignore two accents.

Across

10 Albert Einstein embraces Art Deco designer (4)

Down

12 We go out with menial female vassal (10)15 Policemen drinking port sullied shortened garments (8, two words)17 Could be a beret without gold plate (5)18 Capital extremely tense after cold weather (7)19 Fits of anger with or without touch of dudgeon (6)22 What the in folk have, of course! (6)24 Lured into trouble – left, having done wrong (5, two words)26 Endless blood – blood flowing round rabbit tobacco (9)29 Upright revolutionary? (5)31 Standard censor? (6)36 Cary Grant film poster within reach perhaps (7)39 Delightful party held in farmland (8)41 Painting returned by young boy’s concerning Bohemian area of Rome (10)42 Girl resident in GB (4)43 Old killer and a couple of fools rot in a compound (12)

2 Chief aboard, with Athenian rank (10)

3 Former Taoiseach’s mate has spotted prowler (7)4 Magic twig, do you say (5)5 Rode madly into a capital landing area (9)6 German astronomer and knight expel fear regularly (6)7 Spacious and full of cold, we’re told (5)8 Pitch for players (4)9 Fail to provide adequate food for around dinner hour – including us! (12)11 Sandwiches and wine consumed by little piggies (8)13 Oddball’s behaviour in city state, holding coin by business centre (12)19 Take note about recording device (6)20 ‘Work hard’ – a new jingle (6)23 City slicker loses one kilo rebuilding trikes (9)25 Fantastic Haydn, number one composer (8)28 Meandering road ran somewhere in the Pyrenees (7)30 A river carries coal for Biblical region (6)32 Wander along the peaks of Grampians after dark (3)35 One from Baku takes the road north, carrying almost nothing (5)37 Form-filler from Charente (4)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 22 February. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please scan or photograph entries and email them (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk – the dictionary prize is not available. We will accept postal entries again at some point. Apologies that there may be a delay in sending out prizes at present.