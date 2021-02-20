2494: Back to front

The unclued lights have something in common. None is a real word.

Across

1 Promoted male only editor eclipsed (8)

Down

8 Four blood groups maybe, or one group (4)11 In brief affair, my girl headed off cutting turf (12)12 Force president to accept Liberal myth (5)14 Cheerless and tense inside drink factory (7)15 Special order for Scots post (5)17 Palm stem hollow? It floats (5)18 Dotted i missing from coil? Extremely negligent (6)22 Mind goes wandering a bit (8)24 Encourage opera singer to be a stripper (6)26 Mate cooked, navy tucked in (6)28 Rethink marriage, if without a squire (7)37 See tin seep, a little dropping off (6)38 Defraud second team (5)39 You grab people, turning hostile (5)41 Ben finds sound of bell painful (7)42 Brad is puritan (5)45 Most poor meat is sent back in case (8)

2 US diagram of nameless factory (4)

4 Touring hotel, arrive at poor area (6)5 Number one of two? Not one (5)7 Trapped in coil, engineer showed pain (6)8 Insect starts to approach rough cave (5)10 Remarkably easy time so far (5, two words)13 Lair a nob designed, in a country-house style (8)16 Priests hold mass for harvest festival (6)19 Nobody fails to finish in time (4)20 One hook holds Nancy’s black robe (8)21 In Scots island one chewed a fish (9)22 Old Italian coin shows small horse, docked (6)25 Call people’s attention to warning? (4)27 Tails that are stubbed? (7, hyphened)30 Judge’s terrifying scolding (6)31 Diffuse energy supports universe with no beginning (6)33 Oppressiveness of the wig abandoned (6)34 I dismiss that page by playwright (5)35 Bristles, taking up food spiked with drug (5)36 With corps, senior officer is kind (5)40 Snaps, and elects to depose king (4)

