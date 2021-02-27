2495: Contrary

Four unclued lights of a kind, one of two words with an apostrophe, include the theme word. The remaining unclued lights (one as a pair), all but the literary solution at 41 Across verifiable in Brewer, can be linked with this theme word. Elsewhere, ignore one accent.

Across

1 Psephological survey that’s on the way out (8, two words)

Down

5 Film involved spy chief getting Oscar (6)12 Socialist sympathisers at peak on Greek isle (6)16 Dockland structure seems blackish (5)17 Swarmed like fish and cruised into shallower water (7)18 Curious way to row (7)20 Deliver one rebuke after start of lesson (8)28 Couple curtailed entering E9 get in a twist (7)29 At cards, one is very good (3)31 An arrest’s announced, leading to charges (8)34 Settles for a late drink? (7, two words)36 Note the Parisian company – mass broadcasting system (7)39 Centre storing rupees – loads of them (5)40 Attacked with the tap running? (8, two words)43 Reconstructed, say, chimney for shelter (6)44 Breathe life into timeless wild Serengeti (8)

1 Scandalous revelation from former model (6)

2 What solo violinists do before and after a concert? (8, three words)3 Funny story about libertine’s end – one found in bed? (6)4 Usual spread for feasts (5)6 Infection covered by the oculist? Yes! (4)7 Summit cost includes new heir (11, two words)8 Valiant fellow – that girl’s love (4)11 Disbeliever in hijack (7)14 Formal act in Braintree regularly (4)15 Leader of project left with a new scheme (4)16 My janitor? He went off to enlist (11, three words)19 Lover loses ring and capital (4)21 Newspaper’s copy-boy? (4)22 Runs by Hassett regularly upset old emperor (4)23 Inspect damaged roses for blemishes (8)27 Causing fury, miles away from West Sussex village (8)30 Clergyman without leader, unnamed (4)31 Ancient Glaswegian notice covering centre of Mull (4)32 Was patient put up in A&E? I must have oxygen (6)35 Working-class power has a part to play (5)38 Country half of Reading (4)

