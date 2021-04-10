2501: Delightful

7 Down has wordplay to only half its grid entry. The undefined part is the first word of a 9-word description, in ODQ. Ignore all hyphens. The unclued lights can be arranged to form the full description.

Across

1 Good over – nearly more than one, in truth (6)

Down

7 Strain to keep daughter in plaits once (6)11 Studied alternative for second endorsement (10)13 Dickens was upset (5)14 Delicate but not frequently moving supply (5)15 Ultimately explosive danger, if it goes off? (7)18 Vessel carrying old, dark spirits (6)19 Make some characters kind (4)22 Constant failure to back compound in tar (6)24 Rodent heard bow-legged booby (9)25 Order used by the dictionary (5)26 Charger perhaps in armour (5)30 Elk found in a hollow in Wisconsin (6)33 Sultan has charge of this ordinary fellow (4)36 Empty space filled with chemical diagram (6)40 Might a _____, involved with IOM, be represented by mythologian? (7)44 African native is sad to be moving back East (6)45 River bend not shallow (6)

1 Moon to become remote, perhaps (6)

5 Going fast, was sick to lose wickets (5)6 Leader of eight maybe to scatter army division by radio (9, two words)7 Fast food from Oklahoma City? (6, two words)9 Long-term condition supports doctor in small amounts (5)12 Form of government that’s almost copycat rule, unfortunately (10)16 So, a racy lot assembled here? (10, two words)20 Parliament try to get rid of pounds? (4)21 Part of Aldershot not thrown out (9, two words)23 Remaining calm (4)27 Time to take diversion, avoiding initially dangerous predator (7)29 Nuisance that gets in the way, albeit within about 5 metres (7)30 I ran after women of little substance? (6)31 Look at brass instrument, said to be a tool for climbers (6, two words)32 Acted hysterically, lacking depth, after degradation (6)35 Flogs belligerent people (5)37 Nacho, say, trimmed by the Spanish ambassador (5)38 Bug found in Socialist Republic (5)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 26 April. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please scan or photograph entries and email them (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk – the dictionary prize is not available. We will accept postal entries again at some point. Apologies that there may be a delay in sending out prizes at present.