2502: Nay-sayers?

The unclued lights (two of two words) are of a kind, verifiable in Brewer.

Across

4 High-handed relation in discussion first (11)

Down

11 This amphibian would need Marvel to make vanilla ice cream (9)12 Auxiliary doctor taking pulse (5)14 Ancient Glaswegian notice covering centre of Mull (4)15/38 Office facility managed 25C (6, two components)19 Nothing wrong, honest – it’s just a unique attempt (7, hyphened)22 Suddenly books one Routemaster, say, back (6)23 Small house and comfy home. No kidding! (6)29 Non-conformity that’s present on outskirts of Surrey (6)31 A Welsh girl’s Afghans, say (6)34 Orthodox minister in charge (7)35 Redoubt redesigned to be prominent (7)38 See 15 Across39 Taylor – a late inclusion to Test (4)41 A number grow sick, get benefit (5)42 Mince pie consumed by awfully decent creature (9)43 Storage for Wolf Hall and suchlike above the fire? (11)

1 Competitive flea-hunt when no one is handicapped? (11, two words)

2 Rugby player raised in Belgian province (5)5 Roman fellow, gone, with small harridans (7)6 Suppressed new deadline – a note removed (6)8 Ace partner, pure at heart, unpaid (7)9 Went by horse or boat, we’re told (4)10 Unstable anoretics for drug (9)17 Liar who’s reading to the children? (11)20 Dance with leading man – a star (9, two words)21 Dry period. Not half! (3)26 Fury that is consuming king (3)28 Give title to elevated parts of Kiel, Bonn, Essen (7)30 Rose-lit resort? (7)32 What batsmen make – only 20s, it seems! (6)33 Rather flattened round table is repaired (6)36 Beau’s comic (5)37 Some munitions for body of soldiers (4)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 3 May. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please scan or photograph entries and email them (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk – the dictionary prize is not available. We will accept postal entries again at some point. Apologies that there may be a delay in sending out prizes at present.