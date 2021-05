The traditional county towns were Chester (misprinted as CHEATER: 27), Durham (DERHAM: 21), Derby (DERRY: 32), Lewes (LENES: 36), Reading (RENDING: 28) and York (WORK: 8). The correct letters could give SUBWAY (26), examples of which are UNDERGROUND (1A), TUNNEL (17) and METRO (22A). Title: ‘Appleby’ misprinted.

First prize Julie Sanders, Bishops Waltham, Hants

Runners-up Mark Rowntree, London SE10; Alan Roberts, Porirua, New Zealand