2505: Endgame

The unclued lights (one hyphened) are of a kind, confirmed in Chambers. Elsewhere, ignore one accent.

Across

1 I returned with note and wave to Bletchley Park expert (11, hyphened)

11 Tried and kept in control in the past (6, three words)

13 Goes off for a while (7)

16 Women’s painting first seen returning by tube (5)

17 Ask individual hence (6)

18 Colonel Lyndhurst’s bird (5)

20 Amateur left, watching train (6)

21 Like a judge with tattered robes (5)

22 Excited, once, in river, surrounded by upland (7)

29 Stretch or bird! (5)

30 Singer in church introduced by priest (6)

32 Fabulist appears from river – waters ebbing (5)

34 Less brutal Austrian kids (6)

36 Sikh’s prayer from substandard asylum (5)

37 Young family member backed number one son – gets caught (5)

40 President of furniture company no longer active (3)

41 Etna, beginning to erupt twice, under whirling cloud of volcanic ash (11, two words)

Down

1 Film of the Hispanics’ White House nightclub (10)

4 28 batiks pulled down in Scotland’s first New Town (12, two words)

5 This province of the Belgian Congo loses £1000 for Japanese sword (7)

6 The Large Stag – regularly go back to pub (8, two words)

7 Up to some stunt, I’ll be bound (5)

8 Four points for composer and Cockney bee keepers? (4)

9 Camping design (6)

10 Leading Ordnance Survey guides for climbing crags (5)

12 Didn’t go to grave, reportedly (6)

14 Crooner and unmistakable tsarina performing (12, two words)

19 Greer’s ways stewing fish (10, two words)

21 Qualified, though detailed (9)

23 Pursues and captures and becomes exhausted (8, two words)

24 Poor handsomer loveless farm employee (8)

25 Shoot at in head of bank’s estate (6)

26 With happy heart, go for a wander – OK? (7)

28 Songs by Schubert or Schumann top violinist sung (6)

31 People grabbed by you turned hostile (5)

35 Wine – Andrew Strauss thinks it tops (4)

