2515: Paragon - solution

The name was Margaret, whose various versions are suggested by THE SPECTATOR (1: Mag), BARN OWL (10/36: Madge), LEAD HAMMER (14/34: Madge), MAGPIE (19A: Madge or Maggie), CRICKET STUMP (48: Peg), HALFPENNY (2: Mag or Meg), TURTLE HARPOON (9: Peg), PIN (16: Peg) and TEASE (Mag). MARGARET (22/23) was to be shaded. Title: cf. pearl, the meaning of Margaret.

First prize Hilda Ball, Belfast

Runners-up Jane Smith, Beeston, King’s Lynn; Ken Storr, St Leonards, NSW, Australia