2517: Final line-up

The unclued lights appeared at the start under the shaded squares reading row by row from top to bottom (two words).

Across

5 Touring hotel, arrive at poor area (6)

10 Old driver will show support going about in revelry (10)

12 Resort with edge beside popular island (6)

16 Church collection on foot? (5)

17 Unfortunately lacks ID of northern bards (7)

18 Decide to answer a clue again (7)

20 Chips in, holding a dairy cow (8)

25 Prasanna captures Ethiopian prince and headland (3)

26 Spring holiday with least to offer (7)

28 41C involved Inverse function (7, two words)

29 Nameless man’s foot (3)

31 Man of steel (8)

34 Liverpool supporters’ chant almost aloft (7, two words)

36 Mediterranean plant from French composer touching Beth’s heart (7)

40 Crowd leaves – runs riot (8)

41 Begun chewing sarnie (6)

42 Attractive late Norman shapes (10)

44 Being old, chanson de geste lacking techno reforms (8)

Down

1 Confidence about hard drive (6)

3 Viewer’s complaint – flower gets over it (6)

4 It turns round and round! (5)

6 Obviously the girl’s love! (4)

7 Fall affected eleven leading trainers in three classics (11, two words)

8 Armoured vehicle holding water? (4)

11 Acknowledge a welcome, love (7, two words)

14 Some sedentary paradise (4)

15 Spoils gents with last splash of paint (4)

16 Suffering cramp a lot, dear – no doctor? – take this (11)

21 My understanding expression is outwardly expressive (4, two words)

22 Stingers when losing their heads are just the same (4)

23 Falconer alternatively keeps various egrets (8)

27 East European obsession little lad embodies (8)

30 Craft closes amity, say… (4)

31 … small military man’s craft (4)

32 Scotsman’s reproof on English Square (6)

35 Crew in hospital department returned for medical procedure (5)

37 Such landscaping’s a laugh (4, hyphened)

