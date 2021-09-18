2524: Spelean II

Clockwise round the grid from 20 runs a quotation minus one word (1,2,4,4,4,1,4,1,5,4,4,9) followed by an honest servant’s name. Unclued lights exemplify the missing word. The source of the quotation appears in the completed grid and must be shaded.

Across

9 Charlie neglected very famous philosopher (5)

10 Boxer a little below par offering excuse (5)

12 Note chap going round institute (5, doubly hyphened)

13 Plant extract in delicacy friend nibbled (7)

15 Singing seamstress active in coastal city (5)

16 Background with cloudy island RSC repaired (5)

18 Yobs in old footwear cycling (5)

21 Takeaway district in protectorate (8)

22 Last letter from Eddie? (6)

29 Eloquent Lovelace pickled no eel (5)

30 Swimmer goes topless in riotous revel (4)

32 Old note by Josip Broz about malady (6)

33 Munch anointing timeless artist (8)

39 Mythical trio of Frenchmen ignoring mater (5)

41 Drunk wrote an item perhaps (5)

42 Blossom insect snubbed perhaps (5)

43 Henry, Jade and I developed motor company (7)

44 Cripes! Thailand produces meat (5)

46 Shrub is last of bushes in triangular plot (5)

47 Entomb 160 gone successively (5)

Down

1 Medic nursing kind deliverer of Victoria? (5)

2 Induction of page pulsating with ego … (7)

3 … fellow, being shy, I had avoided (3)

4 Crony twice shortened innermost coat (6)

5 Slugs at heart like climbing tree (5)

6 Swinging wildly in Liechtenstein and feeling sick (8)

7 Security device left in church (5)

8 Character stripped oven (5)

11 Pile rebuilt with new line in German city (7)

14 Some swoon over Japanese artist (3)

19 An all but gloomy month (4)

23 Chinese ritual for severing bunch of twigs (5)

24 Women after oily plants (7, two words)

26 Work MIT has reset aged learner (8)

27 Flatter TV show (4)

31 Mostly kind earl Maxim knew beforehand (7)

34 Only mound rich man sits on (6)

35 Travel article evokes place in India (3)

36 Celestial maiden three miles north of Italy (5)

37 Region protecting five hundred birds (5)

40 Girl twisted with game old PM (5)

45 A certain dramatist half-cut? (3)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 4 October. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please scan or photograph entries and email them (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk – the dictionary prize is not available. We will accept postal entries again at some point.