2526: Everybody out!

The unclued lights (individually or as two pairs), one of three words and three of two words, can be preceded by the same word. All can be confirmed in Brewer and/or Chambers. Elsewhere, ignore one circumflex.

1 Day after RAF and army manoeuvres in a rural setting (8)

11 9 comperes going around being always there (12)

14 Train pass daughter lost (7)

16 Nothing odd, sailboats are plenty (4, two words)

17 Way round Germany and coastal French area (5)

18 Broken maypole without a use (6)

22 Councillor points to model on feature of battlement (8)

23 Island garden transformed area (7)

24 Shows with radio critiques? (6)

25 Sappers, posted, feel aggrieved (6)

27 Ginger for Today presenter with John Timpson (7)

29 Celebrated, having regularly mixed up Corpus Christi in France (8, hyphened)

33 Irregular shapes of chub-like fishes next to Orcadian gully (6)

34 In agreement, make up (5)

35 Have some sense — charge pounds! (4)

37 Govern with restraint (7)

38 Work out alone, about five (5)

39 Identifier of the 8,700th Neighbours episode in early September? (12, two words)

41 Wander around, say, and test widgets (8)

Down

1 Promote Doctor in rhyme (6)

2 Current power of a philologist (4)

3 Old great rodents around Asian capital (6)

4 Dressed for an attack, reportedly (7)

5 Copied traveller’s weird dialect (10)

7 Die insanely mixing fuchsin and safranin, say (11, two words)

8 Final bit of face powder used up for ostentation (5)

13 Advanced payments drew admiration, we hear, on Sunday (8)

15 Cartoon rivals land jacket in cloth (11, three words)

20 US sunfish with beak filled with runny glue (8)

26 Somehow fit lino into wrapping (7)

28 I run away from Leningrad changing country (7)

29 Amateur in neckwear raised uproar (6)

31 Basket-work for Cockney’s legwear (6)

32 Shouted right away and played a stake in poker (5)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 18 October. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please scan or photograph entries and email them (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk – the dictionary prize is not available. We will accept postal entries again at some point.