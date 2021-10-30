2530: Ups and downs

Clockwise round the grid from 2 runs a quotation (5,3,3,5,6,4,3,4,3,3,4,5) followed by the poet’s first name. Her second name is a clued light which shares a letter with her surname which appears diagonally in the completed grid. Two pairs of unclued lights (including one of two words) give the titles of two of her novels. Solvers must shade all three names of the poet. Elsewhere, ignore an accent.

Across

9 Fool had tiny portion of brains (5)

10 Whatever person shows endless love is blessed (5)

11 Set, say, almost lost (5, two words)

12 Faithful follower trailing Welsh cyclist (7)

13 Monarch wearing Asian hat (5)

16 Praise no more the Spanish rascal (5)

18 Smart poet’s hurt hiving bees (5)

20 Solemn person from Kowloon (3)

21 Girl one meets for a cold drink (5)

22 Treatment of spies blocking Cornish river (6)

27 Stop soldiers making music (4)

28 Radical lawyer messed up (we lost) (4)

30 Earlier US hostel becomes convent (6)

33 Faster mole catches a cold (6)

36 Dress lass nearly sent back (3)

40 Female fish is out casing island (5)

42 Among fish, ninety shine (5)

43 Cardinal caught 200 fish (5)

44 State split by slippery dork — time for Labour? (7)

46 Queen escorted by man with woman (both Afrikaner) (5)

47 Posh hat that’s useful (5)

48 Principal churches couple note (5)

Down

1 Problems of Greece in past (5)

2 Easy to read holy book’s on for bishop (7)

4 Men astride English donkeys (6)

5 Breast beater? (5)

6 Drama – certainly not Anouilh’s last (3)

7 At end of road we shall pause (5)

8 Orchard sheltering special composer (5)

14 Is one ready for boyfriend? (5)

15 Gather finer nuts (5)

17 Brooch that was painful (4)

19 Comic brother runs into Miller perhaps (4)

23 Member served up gin (4)

25 Decision about part of moon (5)

26 Hut designer snubbed goblin (5)

31 Old menial beginning to eat capital fruit (7)

32 Stand takes up yard or three feet (7)

35 Key line in deed (6)

37 Pungent tart Rex ingested (5)

38 Hamlet lead a cast (5)

39 OTT section of homespun duet (5)

41 Sound of rock is robust (5)

45 Pleasant Sunday afternoon climbing poplar (3)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 15 November. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please scan or photograph entries and email them (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk – the dictionary prize is not available. We will accept postal entries again at some point.