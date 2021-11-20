2533: Monday’s Child

A nine-word phrase (in five unclued lights, two used twice) opens a work for 1A (three words) by 8 (two words). The work inspired the other two unclued lights.

Across

9 A horse’s bridle eventually just as old (7, three words)

11 Outrageous, a chimney turning half black (7)

12 Army team endlessly tense in unofficial lodging (5)

14 US herb and Pacific salmon: can it (6)

16 Rich American left in terminal (5)

21 Are struggling with debt? Paid some back (7)

22 Various parts of body set to catch one’s glance (7, two words)

25 Consider material dangerously fiery (5)

31 Shortly taking over, finally tie the knot (7)

32 Stunned, a bit dry internally (7)

35 Left Germany shortly after noon (4)

36 Revolution almost engulfs European city (5)

38 Smacks small children (6)

39 Languish a bit, full of love (5)

40 Drama, digging out hard earth for shrub (7, two words)

41 Like spades as trumps initially? Much dislike holding these (7)

Down

1 Whistle softly and scatter loudly (4)

2 Throw over European social group (5)

3 Sound stopper is to make watertight (5)

4 Sound off in the bilingual tour? (6)

5 Licentious Burns’s memory is timeless (7)

6 One that cries, coming across large slaver (7)

7 A ticket seller is quarrelling in America (6, two words)

13 Notice two females, one in pain (7)

18 Master of camouflage caught in small picture at foot of page (10, two words)

19 Lapses that ruined product’s early trials (10, two words)

20 Ravenous retinue messily gobbling seconds (8)

23 Social worker has a lot of cash in both hands (7)

27 In royal house, hearts regularly that fall at one’s feet (7)

29 Warning of trouble, having a rising stomach (7)

30 Book is excellent: I am surprised (6)

31 On face spot difficult situation before greeting (6)

33 Speaking, supporters talk tediously (5)

34 At one stage insects put pressure on poisonous tree (5)

37 Carol, or her brother? (4)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 3 December. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please scan or photograph entries and email them (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk – the dictionary prize is not available. We will accept postal entries again at some point. Please note that because of the Christmas printing schedule the closing date is earlier than usual.