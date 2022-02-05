2541: Beastly

The unclued lights are to be resolved into four (unrelated, non-thematic) phrases which share a common format.

Across

12 Pope, maybe, as thespian turning in late in France (9, two words)

13 Pound fine imposed on Bill Stevenson (5)

15 Reserve WC in polar areas (9)

20 Cosseted artist in recording was dominant (7)

24 Alastair organised white-collar workers (8)

26 Key worker’s jargon (4)

27 Sash Holbein regularly displayed (3)

28 Either way, one in order (3)

29 Resistance units – I see thousands (4)

32 Collier’s outer garment covers vestment that’s old (8, two words)

34 Bull and steer on left (6)

37 Agreement by smart lad returning green pottery (7)

42 Assistance for the poor, extravagant, willingly given (9)

43 Speak badly of topless dress (5)

44 Disciplined approach gets white rock broken (9, two words)

Down

1 Start of the alphabet spells ‘skunk’ (4)

2 Wild cats left out in capital (7)

3 Cold butter and jam (4)

4 Mr Toad’s prepared for fame (7)

5 Fate of City game, about 1 (8)

6 Ms Blethyn, Vera actress, last seen in bar, drunk (6)

8 Irish house cleaner finished early (4)

9 Reference to a tyro – soul in anguish (8)

10 Medium river not quite so long (5)

11 Take right away? (10)

14 One’s parents ached awfully first – with these ailments (9, two words)

18 Game bird not all on mountain top (9)

19 Technocrat ordered heavy garment (10, two words)

25 City girl turning up, breaking down (8)

26 Party providers ruined terraces (8)

30 Light shoe for team coach (7)

31 Money, having lots of it, but not hard at heart (7)

36 Eye specialist loses way in Windows (5)

38 Hawaiian goose on East Anglian river (4)

40 Heathens oddly reveal composer born in 2 (4)

41 Indian chauffeur in classic Edsel (4)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 21 February. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please scan or photograph entries and email them (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk – the dictionary prize is not available. We will accept postal entries again at some point. Apologies that there may be a delay in sending out prizes at present.

Download a printable version here.