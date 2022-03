The unclued lights and COMPOSERS (35A) are RIBBONS/Gibbons (1A), MAILER/Mahler (7),

RAMEAN/Rameau (25), WANTON/Walton (26A), DELICES/Delibes (46), RAVENER/Tavener (1D),

BELLING/Bellini (4), RAMPION/Campion (12), WRITTEN/Britten (26D). Title: cf. Charles-Marie WIDOR.

First prize Peter Moody, Portchester, Hampshire

Runners-up Alexander Caldin, Salford, Oxfordshire; Toby West-Taylor, Bristol