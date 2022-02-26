2544: Fives

Clues lead to 5-letter solutions. Each set of ten clues is presented in alphabetical order of the solutions. Correct positioning in the grid of each set and the insertion of the appropriate letter in the central square will reveal six 11-letter words not otherwise clued. The 5-letter solutions to the four numbered clues are to be placed where indicated in the grid.

Old settler’s fish

Copying recording, but missing start

Whisper on pop record’s principal song

Play with tot – auntie’s first!

Durham miss regularly tipples

Pitman is the setter’s king

Exemplary display

Heavy drinker returned to transfer plants

Check round son’s gum

Cubic measure that doesn’t quite cover hi-fi

Article 6: article about birds

Entirely honest

The End is nigh

Is paid pots, we hear

Apple from a tree

Don’t take a holiday

Small coins damaged plate

Mask censers raised, revealing kisses

An eye for a drink?

Meat skewer, say

Trying to catch past

Old beers passed round – they’re bitter

Garnett keeps two ducks apart

Flower rates poorly

Assess old burner right away

Limerick, perhaps, shortened to make an impression

Woo with ring, in short

Capital prosecutor accepts a volume

The retreat from Moscow?

Maybe Arab runs in socks

Before midday, I leave friend

Acid from Naomi

Worry about stag night, at first

Discharge, for example, is in French

Laughter from an Eastern ruler cycling (hyphened)

Oasis and Nirvana dropping Ecstasy

He’ll pay anger in time

He followed FitzRoy to the Arctic

Black stuff, hot, in truth

Domineering woman ignoring a sign

1 Down Age and weight

2 Across Deal with wind

3 Across With nous, make it confidential

4 Down Club has no parking, say

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 14 March. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please scan or photograph entries and email them (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk – the dictionary prize is not available. We will accept postal entries again at some point. Apologies that there may be a delay in sending out prizes at present.

Download a printable version here.