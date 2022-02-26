Doc
2544: Fives
Clues lead to 5-letter solutions. Each set of ten clues is presented in alphabetical order of the solutions. Correct positioning in the grid of each set and the insertion of the appropriate letter in the central square will reveal six 11-letter words not otherwise clued. The 5-letter solutions to the four numbered clues are to be placed where indicated in the grid.
Old settler’s fish
Copying recording, but missing start
Whisper on pop record’s principal song
Play with tot – auntie’s first!
Durham miss regularly tipples
Pitman is the setter’s king
Exemplary display
Heavy drinker returned to transfer plants
Check round son’s gum
Cubic measure that doesn’t quite cover hi-fi
Article 6: article about birds
Entirely honest
The End is nigh
Is paid pots, we hear
Apple from a tree
Don’t take a holiday
Small coins damaged plate
Mask censers raised, revealing kisses
An eye for a drink?
Meat skewer, say
Trying to catch past
Old beers passed round – they’re bitter
Garnett keeps two ducks apart
Flower rates poorly
Assess old burner right away
Limerick, perhaps, shortened to make an impression
Woo with ring, in short
Capital prosecutor accepts a volume
The retreat from Moscow?
Maybe Arab runs in socks
Before midday, I leave friend
Acid from Naomi
Worry about stag night, at first
Discharge, for example, is in French
Laughter from an Eastern ruler cycling (hyphened)
Oasis and Nirvana dropping Ecstasy
He’ll pay anger in time
He followed FitzRoy to the Arctic
Black stuff, hot, in truth
Domineering woman ignoring a sign
1 Down Age and weight
2 Across Deal with wind
3 Across With nous, make it confidential
4 Down Club has no parking, say
