2548: Poem VII

Unclued lights are nine words taken from a poem whose first three words (as quoted in ODQ) will appear in the completed grid. The poet’s surname is a clued light and must be shaded. Surplus words in six clues are more words from the poem.

Across

7 Monkey making glaring mistake (6)

11 Young hawks when in round holes (6)

12 Virgil’s epic time with aged Enid romping (6)

14 Piece of tongue Tybalt cooked bastard refused (5)

15 Chiel relaxed about university (5)

16 House spademan rebuilt MP neglected (6)

17 Down payment for place in Provence (5)

20 Playful grandchild is disrupting Thursday (6)

22 Peasant offers Mark short march round Uzbekistan (6)

27 German’s into dreadful mournful music (5)

29 Rat perhaps met knight in small house (4)

30 Some giggle evincing joy (4)

31 Dadaist back cycling (5)

36 Paddles together with American in storm at Cannes (6)

41 Birds start to roost in teeming cities (5)

42 Soldiers share nightmare (6)

44 Empty chair that is attracting granny (5)

45 Prodrug transformed old dad (5, hyphened)

46 Stew involving cloudy liquid myrrh (6)

47 Face of killjoy crossing Egypt (6)

48 Ancient partisan needs help playing viol at first (6)

49 Asbestos? Body repelled it with energy (7)

Down

1 Old dandy jams madly with Yes (7)

2 Many bats sat close to British bird (5)

3 Mug containing weak hock (4)

4 Whisky producer lives on plonk (5)

5 Sorry graduates rue leaving Swiss town (6)

6 War god protects vile toad killers (8)

9 Fingerhole I located in fanciful place (8)

10 Band attempt drum-stroke (7, hyphened)

13 Drink and drink clutching toothpick? (8)

21 Colourless stone plus rock in bunker (8, two words)

23 Article two people list (4)

24 Sound of Persian women snubbed and upset (4)

25 Outstanding cook I engaged (5)

26 Make a fuss after soldiers indulge in sport? (8)

28 Former occupant of barrel? (8)

32 Maroon tie also slacks (7)

34 Swelling amigo (drunk) imbibes lake (6)

37 Possibly Karenin’s wife left entry in chronicle (5)

39 Goddess has time for love (5)

40 Times politico wears shocking tie (5)

43 Pairs of nitwits Manitoba deported (4)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 11 April. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please scan or photograph entries and email them (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk – (no dictionary prize, sorry).

Download a printable version here.