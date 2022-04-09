2550: Shorties

The unclued lights and eight clued without thematic definition are of a kind, expressly confirmed in a section of Chambers.

Across

4 Artisan on board, apparently (9)

9 Airline having to secure shopping accessory (10, two words)

11 Alton United seen regularly (5)

12 State loudly and close the innings (7)

14 It’s terrible about half of the lake having dried up (5)

15 Maintain he has left Michael in trouble (5)

16 Washes electronic instruments (6)

21 Waterproofs for artist in river up north (8)

22 Weeks at school in one or more stations (7)

24 Caesar’s for backing mine! (4)

25 Noted German out for fifty, opening (4)

27 Short sight? (7)

28 No good wheedling about capital (8, two words)

34 I left during a race on a slope (5)

35 Quick foray, seizing power (5)

37 Those who plunder small files with folio missing (7)

39 Grave demeanour having repaired one roué’s sari (10, two words)

40 French novelist has time with rhyming girl and boy (9, two words)

41 Cash for thoughts? (5)

Down

1 Vandal and striker broke metal drinking vessel (13, two words)

2 He leaves the baps for fishes (6)

3 Portrays office employee – isn’t wrong! (6)

4 Fold on the pitch (6)

7 Small friend’s sudden attack (5)

8 Abba’s album at airport facility (8)

10 Smells rose and rye brewed without respite (13)

13 Coat with lines and wrinkles (7)

17 Repaired a shirt (6)

19 Play ‘Stormy Weather’ (7)

20 Most prevalent form of strife (6)

23 Balanced diet set out late in the day (8)

29 In the centre of a poorly lit twisting street (6)

30 Fertile isle’s borders (6)

31 Dubliner’s heart set on pin-up (6)

32 Somewhat well-endowed (5)

36 Some upcoming amateur player (4)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 25 April. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please scan or photograph entries and email them (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk – the dictionary prize is not available. We will accept postal entries again at some point.

Download a printable version here.