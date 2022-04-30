2553: Island alien

The unclued lights (15 words in total) are to be arranged to provide a definition from Chambers of one of the normal clues which is NOT defined.

Across

9 Worst of anything I kept in home (10)

14 Agreement apparently penniless lecturer returns (3)

16 Menus beginning with a cold collation – mostly spicy stuff (6)

17 Faulty parachute doesn’t open (5)

18 Dissident bishop in part of film (5)

20 Less heavy boat used in docks (7)

22 Various grebes, say, at end of lake (7)

25 Arab picked up the vernacular (5)

26 Drink in press release? (5)

28 Narcissistic folk say it’s so fantastic (7)

31 Such clothes horrify sappers indoors (7)

33 Threatening look of the French pilgrimage destination (7)

37 They mixed litre of ordinary alcohol (5)

38 Quality craftsmanship backed it (5)

39 But downs are! (6)

40 Ogre in Tolkien’s work involved in exorcism (3)

41 Land on tree; mother has great fright first, reportedly (10, two words)

42 Confirm watching an Ashes match? (6)

Down

2 Rapidly push north in toboggan (5)

3 Is leaving Rhodesia, troubled. How sad (6, two words)

4 Pink Panther star working 9-5 (5)

6 Pain and homesickness – poles apart (7)

7 German, not bad, alternately used in this academic publication (6)

8 Ancient Glaswegian notice covering centre of Mull (4)

10 Once wandering around British Library as a group (6, two words)

13 Nothing more than discreet MP, say (8)

15 Flying saucer? (7)

19 Here’s Lara out for a practice (9)

21 Mid-west books by Alec’s twin brother are secret (8)

23 Stick for sportsman alone grabbing forty winks (7, two words)

27 Cook snorted ‘Rats!’ (7)

29 Good guide, as well (6)

30 Ponder over limits of enlightenment (6)

32 Deterred and deferred (6, two words)

34 Personally owned posh car – second part of the Christmas gift (5)

35 Single instruction from computer cuts President short (5)

36 Pontificate, losing university place (4)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 16 May. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please scan or photograph entries and email them (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk – the dictionary prize is not available. We will accept postal entries again at some point.

