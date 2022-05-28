2557: Heroes

Clockwise round the grid from a point to be determined run the names of four knights (2,5,5,5,5,8,5,3) followed by what they are (two words). A clued light tells how many 35 they have amassed between them, while a pair of unclued lights indicate a 17 linking all four.

Across

8 Wearing medal one accepted (5)

9 Estate in Albania attracting hatred (7)

10 Into toads? Wrong – I’m into dragonflies (9)

12 Gosh, old Oscar gains medal! (4)

14 Girl runs in sandals (5)

15 Novelist in court getting large fine (5)

16 Fourth man to mount horse (4)

20 Island graduate arrived in (5)

24 Pigeon avoids master gardener (4)

25 Heartless fanatical attack (4)

27 Grunter doesn’t start row (3)

28 Not very excellent bank (4)

30 Rounds of gammon (4)

31 Some queans give birth to poet (3)

32 Sorrow due to cycling (4)

33 See hard stone and rough rock (4)

34 Plump tenor after work (3)

37 Sound of dated plane (4)

39 Jack Absolute and Scarlett’s place (4)

40 Germ’s right inside medicine bottle (5)

41 Rake imbibes good French wine (5)

43 A singer amorously engaged (4, two words)

44 Line in score duo added (9, hyphened)

45 Townsman visits honest relation (7)

46 Brilliant poem’s inside writer (5)

Down

1 Where to go that’s beset by dashing men (6)

2 Merry goey poet’s past (4)

4 Within Antrim upset maiden hid (5)

5 Empty street crossed by sad Scots (5)

6 No yawner goes off like Fortinbras (8)

7 Phantom fish in Spain worried loon (7)

11 Onan’s wife accepted old buffalo (7)

13 Most crafty son changing style (6)

18 Seaman stripped bare (3)

19 Scrap involving female rural dean (5)

21 Old gun held by one old gnome (5)

22 Tomboy pictures abatis (7)

26 Skilful mediator worked without me (6)

27 Bone of swab (deceased) (8)

29 Fancy better grass (7)

31 I say nothing (3)

36 Bishop propels boat over English surf (6)

37 Pig the French pull by the ears (5)

38 Lass a long time cuddling knight (5)

39 As far as that shrub (5)

42 East-ender’s weapon (4)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 13 June. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please scan or photograph entries and email them (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk. We will accept postal entries again at some point.

Download a printable version here.