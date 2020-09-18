A guide to Westminster pubs in the age of coronavirus

Life is slowly returning to Westminster. While the Commons chamber is only partially filled, most MPs are back – even if tourists remain in short supply. With a number of difficult issues coming up the track from avoiding a second wave to strained Brexit talks, the demand for a good pub crawl is the same as ever.

So in the absence of any 'circuit break' shut down, Coffee House has assembled a list of the best taverns to hit before none of us are allowed to go out after 10pm. With all the bars in parliament closed, a handful of the surrounding establishments have reopened for business:

Open for business:

The Red Lion

48 Parliament St, SW1A 2NH Arguably the most famous pub in Westminster, the Red Lion reopened at the beginning of September. It is not open for eating in – but then again the main draw is its exterior, where hordes of people usually congregate. It is still available for drinks and takeaway, so both tourists and regulars can seize the opportunity of standing outside with a pint and the hope of seeing a minister revealing state secrets after three ales.

The Westminster Arms:

9 & 10 Storey's Gate, Westminster, London SW1P 3AT Price of a pint: £5.20

This popular haunt reopened this week. With some space for standing outside it lends itself well to social distancing. This pub is a firm favourite of former Ukip members, whether that is a point in it’s favour or not is entirely up to the reader. If you’d rather not run the risk of sharing a pint with Nigel Farage, it might be best to drink elsewhere.

The Clarence

53 Whitehall, Westminster, London SW1A 2HP Price of a pint: £5.35

Viewed as one of the classier spots to get a drink in the Westminster area, its biggest drawback is the long walk down Whitehall required to get there. However, should you be able to face the journey, you’ll be rewarded by a working kitchen – even if the upstairs dining room has not yet reopened. Favoured by people at Number 10 and the Scotland office, as it’s close to their offices, you may even hear a whisper of plans to save the union.

The Feathers

18-20 Broadway, Westminster, London SW1H 0BH Price of a pint: £4.80

As the spot where a copy of Boris Johnson’s Brexit plan was accidentally left behind by a drunk aide, this is a good find both for eager political geeks or Russian spies. Open for business throughout the week, it is serving food as well as drink.

The Blue Boar

45 Tothill St, Westminster, London SW1H 9LQ

Price of a pint: £6.50

Viewed as the more expensive option in the area, the Blue Boar closed late in the pandemic and opened early compared with many of its rivals. While one Westminster insider describes it as 'airport lounge meets Westminster abbey', it can be relied on for table service and a comprehensive food menu. However, be warned: the bar snacks menu is currently unavailable, so those who are peckish may need to splash out on a full meal.

Old Star

66 Broadway, Westminster, London SW1H 0DB

Price of a pint: £5.05

It’s fitting to end the guide to Westminster pubs with the establishment that has been providing support for parliament staffers for the longest time since returning from lockdown. While it’s not always listed as a top SW1 haunt, it’s made the best of the Covid-19 situation. One local comments that the Old Star ‘has been there for pub goers when nobody else was’. For that alone, it’s worth a visit.

Closed for the time being:

The popular Two Chairmen, with its convenient location and side alley, is closed with no current date for reopening. Meanwhile, the Marquis of Granby on Romney Street – the favoured pub of think tankers and most recently Boris Johnson's leadership team– won’t open till October. Also closed is the The Loose Box, a more contemporary place to go for a drink, though some complain it gives off the atmosphere of a student union.

For those looking for a more sobering experience – or a pick me up the next morning– Cafe Grana is back open through the week.

With the Whitehall dilemma of the summer being 'pubs or schools?' this list could change as the guidance does. For now, don't worry if your favourite is yet to reopen, they all look the same once you’ve had enough to drink.