Boris Johnson leads tributes to Sir David Amess

Sir David Amess has died at the age of 69 after being attacked with a knife at a constituency surgery meeting. He spent 38 years in the House of Commons, serving first for the constituency of Basildon between 1983 and 1997 and subsequently for the Southend West seat. Tributes have been pouring in for him ever since. Below is a round-up of some of the messages posted by fellow MPs, politicians and long-time friends of Sir David.

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister: 'The reason people are so shocked and sad is above all he was one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics. He also had an outstanding record of passing laws to help the most vulnerable.'

David Cameron, former Prime Minister: 'This is the most devastating, horrific and tragic news. David Amess was a kind & thoroughly decent man – and he was the most committed MP you could ever hope to meet. Words cannot adequately express the horror of what has happened today. Right now, my heart goes out to David’s family.

Brandon Lewis, Northern Ireland Secretary: 'I knew David both from my days as a councillor in Essex and as a fellow MP. One of life’s truly nice people, a gentleman, who was always ready to give his help to anyone who needed it. So shocked and saddened by this awful news. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones.'

Sajid Javid, Health Secretary: 'Devastated to learn of Sir David Amess' murder. A great man, a great friend, and a great MP killed while fulfilling his democratic role. My heart goes out to Julia, his family, and all who loved him.'

Tim Farron, former Liberal Democrat leader: 'David Amess was funny, generous and kind, a lovely person to talk to who cared and worked hard for his community. His death is an appalling outrage. Praying for those closest to him.. and for all who serve through politics and who will be deeply affected by this tragedy.'

For those who didn’t know Sir David Amess, this will give you a measure of the man. I’d played a small part in helping him get 200 children with learning disabilities to play the ⁦@RoyalAlbertHall⁩. This is the video I filmed on the night of his thank you speech. pic.twitter.com/aF7SCiPd3k October 15, 2021

Tracey Crouch, Conservative MP: 'Heartbroken. I could write reams on how Sir David was one of the kindest, most compassionate, well liked colleagues in Parliament. But I can't. I feel sick. I am lost. Rest in Peace. A little light went out in Parliament today. We will miss you.'

Robert Halfon, Conservative MP: 'So so sad about Sir David Amess. He embodied Essex man. Kind, thoughtful funny, compassionate and generous spirited. May he rest in peace.'

Sir Roger Gale, Conservative MP: 'David and I entered the House together in 1983 and I regard him as a dear friend and a brave & compassionate MP. The loss to his family, who David always put first, and to the House is appalling. But David died doing what David always did - looking after his constituents.'

Paula Sheriff, former Labour MP: 'I am truly devastated. Sir David, it was my privilege to have got to know you in Parliament. I will never forget the laughter and camaraderie we shared, the kindness hoy showed me – vastly different politics but so much in common. Today, my heart is broken.'

Lord Goldsmith, former Conservative MP: 'David Amess, a wonderful and kind man, one of Parliament's greatest ever champions and advocates for animals. This news is just so horrific, and utterly utterly heartbreaking. I thank David for all his wonderful work for the voiceless, and may he rest in peace.'

Brendan Cox, husband of murdered MP Jo Cox: 'My thoughts and love are with David’s family. They are all that matter now. This brings everything back. The pain, the loss, but also how much love the public gave us following the loss of Jo. I hope we can do the same for David now.'

Shailesh Vara, Conservative MP: ‘An enormous tragedy, a tragedy for the nation. I’ve lost a very very good friend.’

Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons: 'David was a lovely man, devoted to his family, to Parliament and his Southend West constituency. He was well-liked by members and the staff alike, and during his almost four decades here, built a reputation for kindness and generosity. In the coming days we will need to discuss and examine MPs’ security and any measures to be taken, but for now, our thoughts and prayers are with David’s family, friends and colleagues.'

Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland: 'This is awful beyond words. My thoughts and deepest condolences are with David’s family, friends and colleagues. May he rest in peace.'

Tim Loughton, Conservative MP: 'I have no idea who on earth wanted to commit such appalling violence against my friend and colleague Sir David Amess or why but I do know that he was one of the best and nicest in the House, respected and genuinely liked on all sides and this senseless killing leaves us all numb.'

Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury: 'I am truly devastated to hear about the death of Sir David Amess. May he rest in peace and rise in glory.'



Tulip Siddiq, Labour MP: 'Shocked and heartbroken by this tragic news about David Amess. He was always really kind and supportive to me. My thoughts are with David's family and loved ones.'