About Wine Club and our partners

The Spectator Wine Club is a club without sub. In fact it isn’t really a club at all, since no membership is required; no proposing, no seconding and no minimum order.

Our six merchant partners – Corney & Barrow, FromVineyardsDirect, Honest Grapes, Mr Wheeler, Private Cellar and Yapp Bros – represent the cream of the UK’s independents and boast centuries of experience between them. They all have particular areas of expertise and stock wines that you simply won’t find anywhere else.

It works like this: I taste a range of twenty or so wines from each merchant, whittle them down to six and then we offer them to our readers every fortnight. Each merchant does three or four offers a year and are usually extremely generous in discounting their prices.

We also hold regular Spectator Winemaker Lunches in our boardroom at 22 Old Queen Street where celebrated producers come along and chat about their wines over a four course cold lunch supplied by Forman & Field. We never have more than 16 people around the table and we never drink less than a bottle a head. They are famously convivial occasions and previous producers at our lunches have included the likes of Pol Roger Champagne, Penfolds, M. Chapoutier, Domaine Chanson, Domaine Zind-Humbrecht, Chapel Down, Domaine Drouhin, Vega Sicilia, Cakebread Cellars, Hamilton-Russell and Seresin Estate to name a few.

We like to think that there is no better place to buy, taste or chat about wine. Why not join us and see for yourself?

Corney & Barrow, founded in 1780, is one of the UK’s bluest of blue chip wine merchants with an agency list to die for, including Champagne Salon, Domaine de la Romanée-Conti and Château Pétrus. They work hard at the other end of their list too, though, and the Corney’s range of house wines is one of spectacular value.

, founded by David Campbell of the Everyman Library and Esme Johnstone, founder of Majestic, is internet-based and, as such, manages to keep costs low. Famous for its canny purchases, such as its declassified or ‘defrocked’ clarets, FromVineyardsDirect always has something tasty for us up its sleeve.is the brainchild of Tom Harrow and Nathan Hill and not only does HG have scrumptious, fascinating wines on its list, made by small, artisanal producers whose production is far too modest for the supermarkets to bother with, they also especially strong on Italian wines, cru classé claret, top-class burgundy and vintage champagne.in Colchester is an off-shoot of Lay & Wheeler and remains in the hands of fifth and sixth generation wine merchant Wheelers. With an emphasis on top quality wine for everyday drinking and close relationships with estates such as Ch. Musar in the Lebanon and Clayvin in New Zealand, Mr Wheeler’s offers are always hugely popular., near Cambridge, was founded in 2005 by a small group of friends who had cut their teeth in some of the most celebrated wine firms. They were voted the UK’s Best Independent Wine Merchant and their short but carefully chosen list is one of enviable quality and the Private Cellar service is reassuringly attentive and personal.is famously strong on the Loire, Rhône, Languedoc-Roussillon and the quirkier corners of France thanks to the efforts of the veritable wine hounds that are Jason Yapp and stepbrother Tom Ashworth. There are wines on Yapps’ list that just cannot be found anywhere else. If Jason and Tom haven’t sourced and tasted it, then it simply doesn’t exist.