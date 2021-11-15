Adonis rapped by Lords Standards Commissioner

Oh dear. It appears the Rejoiner movement has gone a bit People's Front of Judea. Andrew Adonis, the rampant Remainiac, has today been rapped by the House of Lords Commissioner for Standards over an undeclared directorship he failed to disclose on his Register of Interests. But who was the sharp-eyed snitch who tipped off the watchdog? Surely such shenanigans must have been the instigation of a dastardly Brexiteer, presumably funded with dark Russian money on the orders of Putin himself.

Au contraire. Step forward whistleblower Dirk Hazell, Leader of the UK European People’s Party and a fellow ardent Europhile. Hazell and Adonis have become embroiled in the interminable internecine conflicts which have bedevilled the efforts of the Follow Back Pro European (FBPE) bid to drag Britain back into Brussels' bosom. The not-so-civil war prompted Hazell to write to the Lords Commissioner three weeks ago, noting that Adonis had failed to register his directorship of European Movement of the United Kingdom Limited, a similarly named but separate entity from the peer's previously declared interest as chairman of the European Movement.

Despite the insistence of Adonis that: 'these two organisations are synonymous in practice and I therefore saw–and see–no reason to declare them separately,' the Commissioner has now confirmed the peer has breached the Lords' Code of Conduct. Adonis has therefore had to write a letter of apology to the chairman of the House Conduct Committee, Lord Mance – one of the Supreme Court justices who presided over the Gina Miller verdict. Will the fellow peer accept it? Mr S is on tenterhooks waiting to find out...

While the breach is admittedly described by the Commissioner as just a 'minor' one, Mr S could not help but remember some of the peer's tweets on the subject of standards during recent years. Let's hope the Rejoin movement get their own house in order before trying to fix the country.