Alastair Campbell’s Marcus Rashford ‘joke’ backfires

Gavin Williamson has been widely mocked after mixing up footballer Marcus Rashford and rugby player Maro Itoje. But Alastair Campbell's bid to get in on the joke appears to have backfired in rather spectacular fashion.

The New Labour spinner – who now spends his time rallying against Brexit – shared a picture of two black waiters alongside the caption:

'So happy this day. Marcus Rashford and Maro Itoje were waiting tables at a wedding. There was me thinking they were sportsmen!!'

Oh dear. Campbell also posted a picture on Twitter of himself next to a portrait of Bob Marley with the words:

'Had a great time at the Marcus Rashford museum in Jamaica last year. What a guy!'

Both tweets have now disappeared from Campbell's Twitter account. Mr S isn't surprised.