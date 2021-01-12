Alok Sharma’s difficult job adjustment

It can be hard work adjusting to a new position. Just ask Alok Sharma, who was appointed as full-time President of the UN climate change conference, COP26, last week.

Sharma had been running the conference alongside his role as Business Secretary of State, but it was felt that the climate shindig, which will be the diplomatic event of the year, needed a minister’s full attention. So Sharma became full-time president and Kwasi Kwarteng was promoted to Business Secretary.

Could Sharma be having a little trouble letting go though? Mr S spotted that in today’s Cabinet meeting, which took place on Zoom, the COP26 president still appeared to be sporting his old job title in the call:

Cabinet's back on Zoom. Special guest appearances today from 'vallancep', 'Simon Stevens (NHS)' and 'Brigadier Phil'. PM in the cabinet room with a handful of closest aides. @parsonsmedia pic.twitter.com/78Z6eTqh57 January 12, 2021

The gaffe meant that two Business Secretaries were present in the meeting – which is probably not the best way for the ministers to improve productivity.

Mr S can only hope that Sharma has a better hold on the upcoming climate conference than his own job title…