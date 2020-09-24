Ann Widdecombe parts ways with the National Trust

The National Trust has been making headlines of late over its decision to dip a toe into woke waters. As well as a previous drive for rainbow lanyards and trading antique furniture for beanbags, they recently came up with a dossier listing the country pads of Winston Churchill, Rudyard Kipling and William Wordsworth as properties with connections to ‘colonialism and slavery’ – the latter because his brother captained an East India Company ship. In this week's issue of the Spectator, Charles Moore describes the manifesto as shameful.

Now its costing them visitors. Eighteen months on from rousing crowds at Brexit Party rallies across the UK, Ann Widdecombe is on the charge once more – announcing she has had enough and cancelled her membership. Of her decision, Widdecombe tells Mr S: 'Churchill did more than any other politician I can think of in the last century to fight evil’.

Who next?