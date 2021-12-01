Anti-cancel culture conference cancelled

Oh no! What’s behind the cancellation of GETTR’s ‘Counter Conference’? The right wing festival – due to take place later this month – had promised to tackle cancel culture with a roster of speakers featuring Nigel Farage, Laurence Fox and several US Trump supporters. The organisers had ambitiously booked the O2 Indigo Centre, which has a capacity of almost 3,000.

Only they have now cancelled the event with GETTR, the Trumpists answer to Twitter, putting it down to new travel restrictions which mean arrivals to the UK need to self isolate until they have received their day two Covid test result. The company claims the new quarantine rules made ‘scheduling travel to the conference impossible for many of the conference’s confirmed speakers and participants.’

But Mr S can't help but wonder if another factor has played a role here – a lack of interest. While a handful of US speakers had tweeted to say they planned to attend (some of whom are already in the UK), many of the confirmed speakers are British – including Farage, Fox and Mahyar Tousi. Steerpike understands the event has suffered from poor sales, selling under 400 tickets. Event organisers are said to be blaming the O2’s stringent vaccine passport policies for the lack of demand.

A GETTR Spokesman told Steerpike:

‘They can’t stop Counter Conference, they can only hope to slow us down. But fear not, we’ll be back this spring bigger and better than ever!’

Let's hope that also means a bigger crowd...