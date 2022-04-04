BBC political editor race descends into farce

It's the best comedy the BBC has made in years. The twists and turns of the race to be the corporation's next political editor have kept all of Westminster agog for months. Now, after a three month recruitment process whittled down the candidates to two outsiders, BBC bosses have decided that, er, that their preferred candidate may be in W1A after all.

For Yorkshireman Chris Mason has re-emerged in recent days as the frontrunner to replace Laura Kuenssberg. The presenter of Radio 4’s Any Questions? ruled himself out of the running in January, but has been persuaded to put himself forward amid rumours that bosses do not wish to appoint either of the final two candidates. The corporation is reportedly understood to have whittled the applicants down to ITV News’s deputy political editor, Anushka Asthana and Sky’s Sophy Ridge.

This being the BBC though, nothing is ever straightforward. The post of political editor was quietly re-advertised with little fanfare this week, although there has been no acknowledgement of this from senior staff or formal announcement from the BBC encouraging fresh applications. Any member of the public is now able to apply until Tuesday. This does, of course, ignore the fact that, there already has been an extensive interview process, suggesting that corporation executives are not happy with the existing range of candidates.

How typical of the Beeb to overhaul the hiring operation before they've even hired someone!