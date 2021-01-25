Be my (lockdown) valentine: sumptuous dinner boxes to order in

This February 14th might be the one night of Lockdown 3.0 when it’s no hardship to have to stay at home. Who really wants to go to a restaurant on Valentine’s Day, full of couples who never usually speak to one other? The food is invariably as naff as a Forever Friends foil balloon; everything comes drizzled with pink coulis and at some point you’ll be offered a single red rose for your beloved which has been flown half-way round the world, stiffened with chemicals and devoid of scent. But nor should you think of cooking — bar a bit of finishing off here and there. So don’t say it with flowers, say it with one of these divinely decadent food deliveries.

My bloody Valentine

Hawksmoor At Home have surpassed themselves with their Valentine’s box. One hefty 35 day-aged prime rib steak to share, fat chips, peppercorn sauce and sticky toffee pudding with cream, sour cherry Negronis and a bottle of Palmer & Co Brut Reserve Champagne. A word of warning: Hawksmoor boxes sell out VERY quickly, so get your orders in sharpish for delivery between 4th and 13th February. £135 for two, or £85 without alcohol. shop.thehawksmoor.com

Hawksmoor at Home Valentines' box

Take another little piece of my heart

Oh go on then, if it’s heart-shaped ravioli stuffed with black truffle and ricotta from La Tua Pasta, suppliers to Claridge’s and The Dorchester. Available to order between 1st-10th February, their special San Valentino’s boxes include antipasti and a box of Italian chocolates. From £46 (£67 with a bottle of Prosecco). www.latuapasta.com

Box of delights

One for the foodie in your life, Wellock’s — suppliers to almost half the UK’s Michelin-starred restaurants — have put together a box of the finest ingredients for your gourmand to turn into a three-course dinner. Chef Tim Allen (formerly of Launceston Place and The Wild Rabbit) will guide them through with a virtual masterclass. All produce is from Tim’s native North-West, with the centrepiece a rack of Herdwick lamb. £70 for two. Cut-off for orders is midnight on 5th February, with ingredients delivered on 11th February ahead of the masterclass on 13th February.

I’m just quackers about you

Nothing says “I love you” like a slab of silken, sumptuous foie gras. Thomas Maeli, a French chef living in London, has won multiple awards for his free range duck products which are stocked by some of the smartest food halls and butchers in town (Fortnum’s, Lidgate’s). His St Valentine’s Day bundle contains 100g of foie gras prestige, 100g rillettes and a bottle of Sauternes. £32 plus delivery. Order at www.mrduck.co.uk or you can call 020 3713 8953 and ask Thomas lots and lots of questions about the provenance of his ducks in order to listen to his sexy French accent.

Liquid lunch

NIO Cocktails (it stands for Needs Ice Only), purveyors of the most exciting mail order packages since the launch of Net-a-Porter, is all geared up for Valentine’s gifting. The Singleton Plus Two Box isn’t a dodgy support bubble engineered via Tinder, but four whisky-based cocktails suitable for all tastes. £29; free standard delivery for orders over £39. www.niococktails.co.uk

Darling, don’t be shellfish

What could be more seductive than the Valentine’s lobster box from Stein’s at Home — grilled scallops followed by lobster Thermidor, a chocolate pud and half a bottle of champagne? They’ll also throw in a Jill Stein Padstow candle and some chocolate hearts to share. Just remember to change out of your lounge wear before dining, please. £136; book now for delivery on 10th, 12th and 13th February. shop.rickstein.com

Rick Stein's lobster for two

Heart-shaped box

Especially for Valentine’s Day, Pong will deliver a collection of their favourite cheeses fashioned into hearts. Oozing with flavour, each box contains Godminster vintage cheddar, Coeur du Berry goat’s cheese, Neufchatel and Tracklements sticky fig relish. £29.95 plus delivery. www.pongcheese.co.uk

Aw shucks…

Richard Corrigan, chef-patron of the iconic Bentley’s Oyster Bar & Grill, has put together the ultimate aphrodisiac for Valentine’s Day: a box of 12 Rock and Native oysters with Tabasco, shallot vinegar and a bottle of Piper Heidsieck champagne. Each kit comes with an oyster knife and video tutorial from award-winning oyster shucker, Federico Fiorillo. £95 for two. Order via www.restokit.co.uk for delivery on 12th and 13th February.

Quivering with passion

Few parcels are more thrilling to open than one of Ladurée’s be-ribboned boxes. For Valentine’s Day, their pastry chefs have fashioned the classic passion fruit macaron into a heart and given it a shiny bronze glaze. £39.50 for a box of 18, plus shipping (express courier delivery available in London). www.laduree.co.uk