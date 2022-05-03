Beergate is coming back to bite Starmer

Labour had planned to continue its offensive on partygate and the cost of living during this week's local elections. In recent weeks, that tactic has been yielding results: Boris Johnson has come under pressure for receiving a fixed penalty notice for attending an event in Downing Street involving birthday cake. Now it's Keir Starmer who is facing the toughest questions about Covid rule breaches. The problem? Beergate.

This all relates to an event last year on 30 April where Starmer was pictured with a bottle of beer in the office of City of Durham MP Mary Foy ahead of the Hartlepool by-election. When it surfaced several months ago, there was an effort by Tory MPs who tried to draw equivalence with this event and the various allegations facing Boris Johnson's No. 10 – from an alleged flat party to the infamous BYOB garden bash. Back then, it failed to take off. Labour insisted it was incomparable (describing it as a work event) and Durham police saying they did not believe any offence was committed. It appeared to be case closed.

So, what's changed? The issue for Starmer is that the one event the Prime Minister has so far been fined for, along with the Chancellor – enjoying birthday cake in between meetings in No. 10 – is actually rather similar when it comes to the justifications from both parties for the event.

There are plenty of people who think a beer after work – or in a break – is not such a big deal. But given Labour went all out attacking Johnson and Sunak when they received fines for that specific event, it has left the door open for fresh questions over the Durham event. That criticism is now coming back to haunt them. It's an opportunity being enthusiastically taken advantage of by red wall MPs such as Richard Holden, who is calling for the police to take another look in light of the No. 10 Met Police ruling.

Making matters worse for Starmer is the fact Labour are yet to find a way to successfully bat off questions on the issue. The excuses coming from Starmer are very similar to those being put forward by Tories over the birthday cake event. Not helping matters is the fact Starmer's story has had to change. Labour have had to admit that Angela Rayner was in attendance, despite previous denials; and there are questions over why curry was ordered if catering was available at their accommodation.

This morning Starmer did a media round that ought to have seen him focussing on reasons for voters to give the Tories a kicking and back Labour come Thursday. Instead, his Radio 4 Today interview has attracted attention for Starmer's refusal to say four times whether Durham police have been contacted again over Beergate. The Labour leader is keen to say this is Tory mudslinging, but in doing so he risks appearing evasive and as if he has something to hide.

Conservative peer and polling expert Robert Hayward has said in the Mail today that the story is picking up people's attention at the worst time for Labour: 'Beergate is dissipating the impact of Partygate,' it suggests. While the Tories are keen to tell anyone who will listen how badly they expect to do this week (a CCHQ briefing to special advisers on Friday warned of heavy losses, particularly in the south), pressure is on Starmer who is facing high expectations from his party and the commentariat. Beergate is the last thing the Labour leader needs.