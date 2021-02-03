Boris and Keir’s Commons argy bargy

At PMQs today, Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer clashed over the latter’s support in the past for the European Medicines Agency – which as Mr S pointed out, appeared to involve Keir Starmer potentially misleading the House of Commons.

It now sounds though like the pair’s argument continued outside the Chamber. The Sun reports that Sir Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson ended up having a dust up in the ‘aye’ lobby at the end of the session. It appears that Starmer confronted the PM about the medicines row, which led to a ‘heated exchange’. According to one account, a Labour MP had to pull Starmer away from the row – although this version of events has been disputed by the MP in question.

Clearly Starmer and Johnson’s rivalry is hotting up. The question now is: how long will it be before PMQs is replaced with a bout?