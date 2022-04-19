Will Boris be forced to face the music over partygate?

Boris Johnson will face his party today for the first time he was issued with a fixed penalty notice by the police for breaching Covid rules during lockdown. As MPs return to parliament following the Easter recess, the Prime Minister is due to give a statement this afternoon updating the House in which he will acknowledge the fine he has received. Those around Johnson say that he will make a ‘plea for perspective’ in his address – referencing the fact he spoke to President Biden the same day he received a fine and emphasising his positive relationship with President Zelensky in relation to Ukraine.

In the questions after, it will be the first chance to see how the bulk of Tory MPs respond. Since news of the fine was announced, over 80 MPs have gone public with their support – many more have stayed silent. Will those yet to comment on the affair break their silence?

Few in the party believe Johnson is at any risk of a confidence vote or mutiny before the local elections. The factors that could make MPs question their support of Johnson include bad local election results, more fines and a backlash from constituents. In a bid to soothe any bubbling Tory tensions, the Prime Minister will address his party privately this evening after the statement.

What role will Labour play in all this? Aside from a big push on law and order, opposition MPs are discussing ways to use parliamentary procedure to pressure Johnson over partygate. The big issue for Johnson is whether he knowingly misled the House when he previously suggested rules had been followed at all times in No. 10. This would be a resigning offence and one many senior Tories take seriously. In this vein, options opposition parties are considering including a contempt motion and referring Johnson for formal parliamentary investigation.

Yet as things stand, anything relying on parliamentary numbers is likely to fail – there is not a big enough Tory rebellion. That means the aim is to make life difficult for Tory MPs and put the spotlight on those already uncomfortable at having to support Johnson. Yet there is a chance it has the opposite effect. Earlier this year when partygate was at its peak, there was a day when it looked as though 54 letters would go in thereby triggering a no confidence vote in Johnson. However, Christian Wakeford then announced he was defecting from Tory to Labour and crossed the floor. It had a rallying effect – triggering a tribal feeling among Tory MPs. Parliamentary manoeuvres from the opposition MPs could do the same.