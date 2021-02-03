Boris Johnson had an easy ride at PMQs

Boris Johnson had a pretty easy ride at Prime Minister's Questions today, despite Keir Starmer raising two policy problems that the government is really struggling to stay on top of. The Labour leader asked his first three questions on the quarantine policy, pushing Johnson for much tougher rules, and then turned to the cladding scandal.

As we have repeatedly covered on Coffee House, the latter is a huge consumer crisis that is leaving thousands of people trapped in homes they cannot sell or with bills for remedial works to remove dangerous cladding reaching into the tens of thousands of pounds.

Starmer channelled Jeremy Corbyn and quoted some of those affected. He did press the Prime Minister to the extent that Johnson said the government would be announcing a plan shortly to prevent leaseholders being hit with 'unaffordable' bills. But this promise isn't worth very much, as campaigners argue that leaseholders shouldn't have to foot any bills for the remedial works – and are worried that the government will come up with a solution that either involves loans or allows developers to pass costs on through very large service charges. Starmer did not home in on this when he could have forced an admission from the Prime Minister that what the government is developing will still mean leaseholders will struggle to sell their homes because of the debt attached or will face bills for massive service charges – all to fix a problem none of them caused.