Boris Johnson holds off on new restrictions – for now

After Boris Johnson held a Cabinet call this afternoon, the expectation was that an announcement on new restrictions would be imminent. Instead, the Prime Minister has used a pool clip to announce that nothing has changed.

Speaking after the meeting, Johnson said ministers had agreed the situation is 'extremely difficult' and arguments both for and against restrictions are 'finely balanced'. With this in mind, he said his government had concluded the data does not point to new restrictions yet but it will be kept under 'constant review'.

Crucially, Johnson would not rule out further restrictions at short notice:

'We will have to reserve the possibility of taking further action to protect the public and our NHS'

Johnson attempted to move the focus back to the booster programme, urging people to come forward and get vaccinated and to show caution when it comes to mixing.

Was this the update the Prime Minister wanted to give? The decision to convene a Cabinet call suggests that Johnson had thought there was a decision to make that could lead to changes. The fact he ended up announcing no change whatsoever suggests that opposition from his own side prevented him from doing so.

Several members of Johnson's Cabinet are vocally opposed to new restrictions. They argue that there needs to be clearer data before any restrictions are brought in – with whispers of resignations if Johnson pressed on without this. These members of government hope that more time will offer clarity that could show omicron is milder than previous variants.

Behind the scenes, the Chancellor is understood to have played a key role warning against rushing into decisions that could cost billions. Other ministers keen to see more modelling include Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg. Other ministers have been pressing on Johnson the idea of limiting any new measures to guidance.

Yet there remains a sense in government that, on the current direction of travel, restrictions are still more likely than not – it is just a question of when. Civil servants have been working on plans for a two week 'circuit breaker' after Christmas. The fact that Sajid Javid said on Sunday that any new measures would have to be put to parliament before being implemented suggests that Christmas day could avoid being affected by new measures. Instead, it's more likely that the measures will be brought in from 28 December.

Johnson faces a parliamentary party filled with MPs vehemently opposed to any new restrictions and who could question his ability to lead as a result. When the Whips office sent a note around this afternoon telling MPs that the parliamentary away day has been cancelled, one messaged me to say:

‘It’s probably for the best. If we were all in one place for a few days, we could work out a successor’

But there are Tory MPs who believe action is required. One senior Tory concludes:

'This is a Prime Minister paralysed between science and his backbenchers. It's depressing.'