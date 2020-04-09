Boris Johnson moved out of intensive care

The Prime Minister has this evening been moved out of intensive care but remains in hospital. After being moved on Monday night to an ICU where he received oxygen treatment, Boris Johnson's health has slowly improved in recent days. Now, in the clearest sign he is on the road to recovery, Johnson no longer requires a bed in intensive care. A No. 10 spokesman said:

“ The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery. He is in extremely good spirits.

This is not to say that Johnson should be expected to return to work imminently. He will need time to convalesce – those around him worry that his decision to work through his symptoms added to the severity of his illness. Already plans are being discussed for a phased return. But this evening's update is the best news on his condition yet.