Boris Johnson promises more sanctions

Following Vladimir Putin's decision to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Boris Johnson has addressed the nation. Speaking from 10 Downing Street, the Prime Minister spoke of his regret that 'our worst fears have now come true' and Russia had 'unleashed war in our European continent'. Johnson said he had spoken with the Ukrainian president to reiterate the UK's ongoing support.

“ A vast invasion is underway — by land, by sea, and by air. And this is not, in the infamous phrase, some faraway country of which we know little. We have Ukrainian friends in this country; neighbours, co-workers: Ukraine is a country that for decades has enjoyed freedom and democracy and the right to choose its own destiny. We — and the world — cannot allow that freedom just to be snuffed out. We cannot, and will not, just look away.

So, what does help look like? Following a backlash from his own side over the minimal UK sanctions announced earlier in the week, Johnson said 'a massive package of economic sanctions designed in time to hobble the Russian economy' were coming from the UK and its allies. He also said defensive weaponry shipments would continue, and heavily criticised Putin — labelling him a 'dictator' and warning of a 'tidal wave of violence' that will follow.

While it is hard to assess how effective the sanctions will be until more details are announced, Johnson's speech was also notable for what it was missing. As energy prices rise, Johnson is yet to prepare the British public for the economic cost of sanctions that will be felt here in the UK in the coming months.