Boris Johnson’s Christmas reading

Boris Johnson will be hoping for at the very least a brief break after securing a Brexit deal on Christmas eve. So, how will the Prime Minister choose to unwind? Perhaps a clue can be found in a photo recently uploaded to Flickr by 10 Downing Street official photographer Andrew Parsons.

There has been much amusement online over the new photos by Parsons which document the fateful hours leading up to Johnson securing a deal with the EU. In a range of pictures, the Prime Minister is photographed deep in conversation with his closest aides as well as swigging from a can of beer and near a bag filled with Five Guys burgers. However, one source of intrigue relates to the book pictured half open on the table in the office in a photo documenting the Prime Minister just before he briefed the Cabinet on the outlook for a deal.

Happily, one journalist has managed to identify the tome. It's The Lost Homestead – a book written by Johnson's second wife Marina Wheeler, the pair divorced earlier this year. The tome – which documents the history of partition through her own family's experience – has been well received by critics.

Happy reading to the Prime Minister...