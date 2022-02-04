Katy Balls
Boris’s staffing dilemma
Is this the end for the PM?
How much trouble is Boris Johnson now in? The Prime Minister suffered one of his most tumultuous days in office on Thursday after his longstanding policy chief Munira Mirza resigned over his Jimmy Savile attack on Keir Starmer. This led Downing Street to bring forward changes to Johnson's top team – announcing the resignations of chief of staff Dan Rosenfield, director of communications Jack Doyle and Martin Reynolds, his principal private secretary (who sent the now notorious BYOB email).
While the departure of four key members of Johnson’s top team has led many to suggest this is the end for the PM, it's worth pointing out that the exit of three of these figures was actually viewed as something that would calm Tory nerves. When Boris Johnson addressed MPs on Monday night, he told them he would shake up 10 Downing Street after partygate – something MPs have been pushing for. It follows that when the departure of Rosenfield and Reynolds was announced last night, Johnson allies urged loyal MPs to share their support for the moves on social media. Some obliged:
However, the problem for the Prime Minister is that there now appears to be a vacuum in 10 Downing Street. While Mirza was swiftly replaced with Andrew Griffith MP as policy chief to suggest the Prime Minister was still in control, he then rushed forward the departure of other figures to make it seem like part of a wider No. 10 reset.