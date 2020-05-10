Boris Johnson sets out coronavirus roadmap for easing lockdown

Boris Johnson used his address to the nation on Sunday night to confirm that there will be no immediate end to lockdown. The Prime Minister described coronavirus as the 'most vicious threat this country has faced' in his lifetime and praised the public for adhering to social distancing – describing such measures as the only way to defeat the virus. However, he said there was still a long way to go and that a significant relaxation of lockdown was not yet possible as it would risk a second peak of infections.

Instead, Johnson presented a roadmap to an eventual return of some form of normality. He reiterated his government's five tests for easing lockdown and suggested that on the fourth point of sufficient supply of PPE there was some way to go. Johnson said the rate of infection – also known as the R number – must stay below 1 at all times. In order to track when things can be relaxed, there will be a new Covid alert system – determined by the R number – with five categories ranking the seriousness of the situation. Level 1 will mean coronavirus is not a threat, whereas Level 5 would mean that the NHS is overwhelmed. Right now we are in Level 4 with a hope of moving to Level 3.

So long as the R number continues to fall in the coming weeks, the government will aim to enact a three-stage plan for replacing current restrictions over the summer. In the immediate term, little substantial will change but people will be allowed to exercise outdoors more than once a day and as of Wednesday garden centres are expected to open. It's also expected that individual households will be allowed to play sports like tennis and golf – and drive to the countryside. Meanwhile, those who cannot work from home are being encouraged to return to the workplace – but avoid public transport.

Should the R number continue to fall, the government will aim to move the country to the second phase in June. If the science allows, this will see the phased reopening of non-essential shops and primary schools in stages. However, there is no plan to return secondary school pupils until the end of the summer. If all goes to plan, phase 3 could fall into place in July. This would involve the reopening of parts of the hospitality industry – however, there is little expectation of pubs being a part of this.

Johnson also confirmed reports that in a few weeks' time passengers will be asked to self quarantine for a fortnight on arrival into the UK. He said this was a worthwhile venture as the R number is falling to such a degree that it will have a meaningful impact on infections.

Overall, Johnson adopted a cautious tone throughout. While the Prime Minister referenced the economic damage lockdown has caused, he said he would be led by science, data and public health going forward – rather than economic arguments. He also gave himself space to undo changes – warning that should the situation deteriorate, his government would not 'hesitate to put on the brakes'. This evening's speech confirmed that this is only the very beginning of the long road back to some form of normality.

