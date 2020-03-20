Boris Johnson shuts down pubs – but promises to pay people’s wages

Boris Johnson has announced this evening that pubs and restaurants must close as of this evening. After beginning the week by telling the public they should avoid such venues, the Prime Minister has now instructed these establishments to close their doors:
'We are collectively telling cafes, pubs, bars and restaurants to close tonight as soon as they reasonably can and not to open tomorrow – thought to be clear they can continue to provide takeout services. We're also telling nightclubs, theatres, cinemas, gyms and leisure centres to close.'
The Chancellor announced fiscal measures to accompany the closure of these establishments across the UK. Rishi Sunak said the government would make history by paying people's wages. To prevent businesses making employees redundant, Sunak said the government would cover 80 per cent of salaries of workers of up to £2,500 a month – on a three month basis which shall be reviewed in due course.