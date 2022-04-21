Boris’s grumpy grilling

Boris Johnson's India trip hasn't got off to the best of starts. Seeking to escape domestic woes, the Prime Minister jetted off to the subcontinent yesterday, only to face a fresh row about the Commons U-turn on the parliamentary investigation into Partygate. And Johnson's irritation at the prospect of yet another inquiry was palpable in an interview he gave to Sky's Beth Rigby earlier today.

Throughout the ten-minute long grilling, the PM sighed exaggeratedly, rolled his eyes, looked at his watch and barely concealed his disdain at his interrogator's questions. He asked Rigby 'how many' times she would ask him about Covid parties, claiming that: 'You promised to get on, you did promise to get onto the substance of this trip? before demanding 'well come on' when Rigby said there would also be questions about a potential trade deal between the UK and India.

When Rigby justified her continued line of questioning by saying that the BBC had used seven minutes of their interview with him to talk about Partygate, Johnson bemoaned: 'Yes, well, this is not a kind of competition to see who can do more' adding that he has 'absolutely nothing to hide.' Given the Tories' anticipated drubbing in next month's elections, it looks like Johnson's awful spring isn't shaping up to be an Indian summer.

What a change from just last May, when it was Keir Starmer giving the dire, terse performances in interviews...