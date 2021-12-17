Boris snapped maskless on train

Oh no! Is this another highly unfortunate snap of the Prime Minister caught in flagrante — this time sat maskless on a South Eastern train yesterday? It certainly looks that way.

But closer inspection reveals that Boris Johnson is in fact wearing a mask under his chins, the sort of sloppy face-not-covering that could have us common citizens fined or even arrested if we dared to do the same.

The more beady eyed of Steerpike’s readers might have spotted (another) great Prime Ministerial excuse, however. There appears to be a Greggs bag in the foreground of the image and Boris might be holding a sandwich. Munching on a bit of lunch is still allowed on trains — food consumption is, for now, considered an acceptable reason to remove one’s mask.

Steerpike just hopes he protected our NHS by diligently putting the mask back on between bites. Still, it’s not exactly the ideal moment for the PM to be snapped. Boris does love trains, famously. But he probably isn’t so fond of being pictured not wearing a mask on one — even if he is guzzling a bacon roll. Is it one rule for …. chomp, chomp … us Prime Minister ….. and another rule for chomp chomp …. them.