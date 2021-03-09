Breaking: Piers Morgan leaves Good Morning Britain

Oh dear. It's been a difficult day for Piers Morgan who stormed off set after fellow presenter Alex Beresford accused him of ‘absolutely diabolical’ treatment of Meghan Markle (Morgan had said he did not believe the Duchess of Sussex's claims in Monday's interview). Tensions clearly heightened after the show as it's just been announced that Morgan is to leave ITV's Good Morning Britain for good.

In a statement, the broadcaster said:

'Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.'

It comes after ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall told the press that she 'completely believes' what Markle said and encouraged people to speak up over mental health.

Mr S will watch the viewing figures following Morgan's departure with interest....