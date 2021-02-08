Burnham makes life difficult for Starmer

Oh dear. Sir Keir Starmer has had a difficult few days as Labour leader, coming under criticism both from the Westminster commentariat and his own party over his performance. Critics say Starmer is too timid and is failing to make his mark. So, what better time for a former leadership hopeful to once again raise their interest in the top job.

Step forward Andy Burnham. The Mayor of Greater Manchester, who stood twice to be leader before leaving Parliament, said over the weekend that he still has 'aspirations' to lead the party. Speaking at an event organised by Jewish charity Limmud in Manchester, he said: 'I'd be lying if I said I didn't have aspirations [to lead the party]'. However, Starmer can take heart that Burnham is not apparently 'sitting here plotting a way to do so'.

Is it time for the so-called 'King of the North' to step in?